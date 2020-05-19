Missing Tuscumbia man found alive

Harvey Antuawn Sherrod

TUSCUMBIA- Authorities have confirmed that the missing Tuscumbia man, Antuawn Sherrod, has been located.

According to Chief Tony Logan, Sherrod is home and safe.

Friends and family searched Spring Park on Monday in the hopes of finding some clues as to his whereabouts.

Over the weekend, Sherrod’s cell phone and wallet were reportedly found at Spring Park.

Chief Logan tells ShoalsInsider,com that Sherrod maintains he was never at Spring Park over the weekend.

More details as they become available.

Staff Reports

