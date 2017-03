Lewey’s Sports & Custom Apparel to host OPEN HOUSE this Saturday March 11, from 10-2

MUSCLE SHOALS-Are you feeling lucky? Well then, Saturday may be your lucky day. Lewey’s is hosting their OPEN HOUSE this coming Saturday. Door Prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes with a grand prize of a FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.

KISS FM will be there doing a LIVE REMOTE BROADCAST with in-store specials and free food. CALL 256-383-3113 for more info.