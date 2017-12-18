Leighton man dies in Sunday crash

MUSCLE SHOALS – A one vehicle crash at 1:15 a.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017, has claimed the life of a Leighton man.

According to State Troopers, Kevin James Stringer, 20, was killed when the 2009 Pontiac G8 he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned.

Stringer was pronounced dead at the scene. Stringer was not wearing his seatbelt. The crash occurred on Colbert County Road 61, three miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

