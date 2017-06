Kmart Muscle Shoals closing doors

MUSCLE SHOALS–Officials with Sears/Kmart corporate offices announced this morning they will be closing the Muscle Shoals location and the Dothan location of the retail chain.

Employees tell the Insider, the pharmacy will close on June 12th. The store is expected to close later this year. Some have said the store will remain open until September.

The Florence location was leveled last year for a new sporting goods store.

