John Paul White Slated to Play Benefit Show at Shoals Theatre for Album Release

FLORENCE, Ala. – Grammy Award winner and University of North Alabama alumnus John Paul White, ’99, will host an album release show at the Shoals Theatre, Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m.

The event, which is being sponsored by UNA’s Department of Entertainment Industry, will serve as kick-off for White’s latest album The Hurting Kind, and as a benefit concert for the John Paul White Entertainment Industry Endowed Scholarship.

“I’m an incredibly lucky person to be able to do what I love for a living,” said White. “I’ve seen the world. I’ve done things I didn’t even have on my bucket list. I know that these things were made possible by my good friends, instructors and co-conspirators at the University of North Alabama.”

Tickets are $25 and will be available for purchase March 8 at the Shoals Theatre Box Office or online at https://www.theshoalstheatre.org/