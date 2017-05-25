Have You Seen This Man? If You Do Call Muscle Shoals Police or Call 911

WANTED–The Muscle Shoals Police Department has received numerous complaints regarding this offender and the harassment of women at local businesses. Muscle Shoals Police have identified the offender as Derick Montez Robinson B/M 12/05/1973. MSPD has obtained an arrest warrant for misdemeanor harassment. Robinson is a registered SEX OFFENDER in Lawrence County, AL. Robinson has been seen driving a 1999 Black Chevrolet pickup truck tag# 42AS196. If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact the Muscle Shoals Police Department 256-383-6746.

MSPD has actively been working this case and our priority is for the safety of our citizens and visitors. Muscle Shoals Police want to thank Wal-Mart loss prevention for their assistance and the numerous tips from citizens over the past few days.

In the event of having any contact with this offender please do not approach and dial 911.