Have you seen this ATV?

MUSCLE SHOALS–This 2014 Polaris RAZR 1000 was stolen Saturday night. Please Contact the police dept if you have information on its location. The trailer was not taken. The thief drove it from the owner’s property in the Stenson Hollow area off of River Road.

If you know the whereabouts of this ATV or who was responsible, contact the Muscle Shoals police department at 256-383-6746.