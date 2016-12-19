MUSCLE SHOALS- The Shoals Insider congratulates Officer Shawn Fields who was named 2016 Muscle Shoals Police Department – Officer of The Year.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck bestowed the honor on Fields at a recent ceremony.
Fields named Muscle Shoals Officer of the Year
