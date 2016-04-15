Don’t miss Shoals Relay for Life on April 29th

Relay For Life of the Shoals invites you to help us “Send Cancer Packing” April

29th at the North Alabama Fair Grounds at 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature event for raising funds to support Cancer research and provide programs and services to cancer patients and their families.

We encourage our local cancer survivors to join us for our survivor dinner Relay

night, beginning at 5pm. Relay opening ceremonies will begin at 6:15. All cancer

survivors and caregivers are invited to join in for our special survivor lap and

caregiver lap.

Join us April 29th and support our Relay For Life teams as they fight back against

cancer. Our teams will have all kinds of delicious food and fun activities for adults

and kids alike. We will also have a Kid’s Corner set up with 2 double slides and 2

obstacle course fun zones. Tickets will be $1 per ride or $5 for a wristband to play

all night.

We’ll see you at Relay For Life, where we Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back

against cancer!