Do You Know This Woman? Police Need Your Help

Please help MSPD identify the female in this photo. The suspect was captured on video pulling vehicle door handles. She successfully located numerous unlocked vehicles resulting in the theft of the car’s contents.

An additional unlocked vehicle was stolen and recovered in Sheffield.

Please help us protect your property by LOCKING your doors and removing your keys.

If you know this woman or her whereabouts, call Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746.