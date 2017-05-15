MO BROOKS ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR UNITED STATES SENATE » Do you know this man or his whereabouts? authorities want to know MOST WANTED – Muscle Shoals police are trying to clear up some arrest warrants.

James Roberts has an arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the public to help law enforcement.

If know the whereabouts of Roberts, call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with your information.

