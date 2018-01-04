Do You Know This Man? He’s Suspected of Passing Counterfeit Money

MUSCLE SHOALS–Do you know this man? He is suspected of passing counterfeit money at the Muscle Shoals Walmart.

He is wanted for questioning for passing these counterfeit $100 bills.

This reportedly occurred at Walmart on Friday, December 29th after 6 pm. He may be driving a red GMC Crew Cab Pickup with front-end damage. The bills should be easy to identify from the Asian font in pink on the front and back. There is also a diagonal black line in the upper right corner of the front and upper left corner of the back of each bill. If you can identify this man or come in contact with more of these $100 bills, please contact Detective Sutton at 256-383-6746.