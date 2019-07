FLORENCE POLICE ASKING PUBLIC FOR HELP IN LOCATING MISSING WOMAN FRANKLIN COUNTY AUTHORITIES MAKE LARGE METH BUST » COPELAND RETIRES FROM MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT Chief Clint Reck with Officer Chris Copeland MUSCLE SHOALS- Officer Chris Copeland retires today from the Muscle Shoals Police Department. Chief Clint Reck thanked Copeland for years of exemplary service to the citizens of Muscle Shoals. Copeland served over 28 years in the capacity of Patrol Officer, Drug Task Force and School Resource Officer. “His dedication and loyalty have served us well. Thank you for your service and best wishes on your retirement,” said Reck. Comments are closed.