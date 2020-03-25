COLBERT’S FIRST CASE OF COVID-19 IN LOCAL HOSPITAL

SHEFFIELD- Colbert County has its first case of Covid-19 Coronavirus, bringing the total amount of Shoals area cases to eight.

Officials at Helen Keller Hospital have confirmed one patient has tested positive for the disease.

According to hospital personnel, Keller has separate ventilation systems for Coronavirus patients and the possible Coronavirus patients. This is to ensure other patients do not contract the disease.

It takes anywhere from 24-48 hours for the results of a Covid-19 test to return, according to hospital personnel.

Lauderdale County has six cases, as of this morning, and Franklin County has one case. The Mayor of Phil Campbell’s wife, Debbie Bell, has come forward as the sole confirmed case in Franklin County.

Statewide Alabama has 284 confirmed cases, as of this morning.

By Jeff Roland

