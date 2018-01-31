Coan retires after 39 years of service

On February 8, 1979, Lanny Coan was hired as a police officer at Muscle Shoals Police department. Things were a lot different than they are today. Minimum wage was $2.90 and Three’s Company and Dallas were popular television shows. Johnny Carson was still hosting late night tv.

Coan, who has seen a lot of changes, worked a year at Sheffield prior to coming to Muscle Shoals Police Department. Today, January 31st, Coan retires as Chief Investigator after working 39 years at Muscle Shoals.

“Lanny served the citizens of Muscle Shoals very well,” said Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham Jr. “He was always good to work with and I wish him all the best as he moves into this next chapter of his life,”

Prominent Tuscumbia attorney William R. Hovater said, “Even though we were adversaries, Lanny always conducted himself professionally as a law enforcement officer and was a straight shooter,”

“Lanny always had a no-nonsense approach that I really learned to appreciate,” said Hovater.

Coan, who was born and raised in Leighton, Alabama, is a devout Crimson Tide fan and a Corvette owner. Coan an avid equestrian also spent several years raising horses.

Coan tells the Insider that he plans to spend time with his grandchildren and his new Shihtzu. Her name is Maddie.

Hats off to Lanny for his almost 40 years of service to the citizens of Muscle Shoals.