Body found in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS–Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson tells ShoalsInsider.com a badly decomposed body has been found east of Muscle Shoals proper on Elledge Loop.

“The body was so badly decomposed we were unable to determine the gender of the deceased,” said Williamson.

According to authorities, a homeowner on Elledge Loop made the discovery earlier today.

The coroner is transporting the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for identification.

If you have any information, please call the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department at 256-383-0741 or the Crime Tips Hotline at 256-383-8685.

More details as they become available.

Jeff Roland

