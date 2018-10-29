Authorities have person of interest in custody over threatening note

MUSCLE SHOALS–Police have a person of interest in custody concerning a threatening note that was found in the floor of the Muscle Shoals High School Band Room.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com the note read as follows, “The school will be shot up on Halloween day…be ready or don’t show up,”

Investigators reportedly began working the case as soon as the note was found on Friday.

According to Muscle Shoals Superintendent of Education Brian Lindsey, the person was taken into custody late Sunday night.

Authorities have declined to say if the person in custody is a student or an employee of the school system or a member of the general public.

As a precautionary measure, school officials say there will be an extra police presence at the school Monday through Wednesday.

Staff Reports