7 inmates in Shoals Area cases have May parole hearing

When the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles resumes parole hearings this month, seven inmates with cases that have Shoals connections will be scheduled for hearings.

The board resumes hearings on May 19 after postponing them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Terry Abbott, communications director for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.



There are 161 scheduled for this month, including these seven:



May 19: Joshua Hamm, who has served 1 year, 3 months, 25 days of an 8-year, 1-month sentence on two convictions of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert and Franklin counties.

May 20: Joel Glen White, who has served 7 years, 9 months, 7 days of a 20-year sentence on two counts of manufacturing s controlled substance in Lauderdale County.

May 26: David Bryan Hodges, who has served 9 years, 7 months, 7 days of a 23-year sentence for third-degree burglary in Franklin County and third-degree theft of property in Colbert County.

May 26: Vennis Minoso Oates, who has served 4 years, 7 months, 4 days of a 15-year sentence for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in Colbert County.

May 27: Fred Junior Johnson, who has served 3 years, 7 months, 17 days of a 15-year sentence for two counts of violation of sex offender registry laws in Colbert County.

May 28: Corey Gerald McBrayer, who has served 3 years, 1 month, 7 days of a 9-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Colbert County.

May 28: Calvin Leon Smith, who has served 3 years, 6 months, 9 days of a 12-year, 10-month sentence for third-degree burglary in Lauderdale County.



The hearings are closed but victims, officials or representatives of victims who received a notice can email the board at victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov, or mail it to ATTN: Victim Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. Make sure to include the inmate’s name and Alabama Institutional Serial number, Abbott said.

Anyone else who wants to express support or opposition to an inmate’s pardon or parole can email it to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or mail it to ATTN: Board Operations Division, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117, he said. Include the inmate’s name and Alabama Institutional Serial number.



