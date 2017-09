Do you know this man? Police need your help

MUSCLE SHOALS–Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man. ¬†He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Shoals Drive Shaft on Saturday, September 16th, at 07:30am.

The suspect was last seen driving a black Buick Rendezvous.

If you know this man or his whereabouts, please call Crimestoppers or Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746.

