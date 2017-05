Florence man killed in crash Tuscumbia loses friend as former mayor Shoemaker dies » Franklin County Mugshots 5.20.2017 TAYLOR DANAE DINSMORE Booking #: 1705152121 Age: 18 Gender: FEMALE Race: BLACK Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-13-2017 Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION STUART ERICSON MAYFIELD Booking #: 1705152122 Age: 41 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-13-2017 Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED; DUI; OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL ZACH PIKE Booking #: 1705152124 Age: 35 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: HODGES, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-14-2017 Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION CHARLOTTE ANN PATTERSON Booking #: 1705152123 Age: 36 Gender: FEMALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-15-2017 Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCOTT WILLIAM JEFFREYS Booking #: 1705172128 Age: 47 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: LEIGHTON, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-16-2017 Charges: USING FALSE I.D TO OBSTRUCT JUSTICE TIMOTHY ERIC SCOTT Booking #: 1705172130 Age: 31 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-16-2017 Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JAMIE LEVELL SUGGS Booking #: 1705172131 Age: 34 Gender: MALE Race: BLACK Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-16-2017 Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION FRANKIE JOE VANDIVER Booking #: 1705172132 Age: 44 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-16-2017 Charges: FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KENNEY ANTHONY EWING Booking #: 1705172126 Age: 37 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: GOLDEN, MS Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-16-2017 Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION VERONICA HUGHES Booking #: 1705172127 Age: 37 Gender: FEMALE Race: WHITE Address: LEIGHTON, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-17-2017 Charges: THEFT OF PROPERTY 2ND JOCK BO RILEY Booking #: 1705172129 Age: 36 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-17-2017 Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION JOSHUA BRIAN BOGUS Booking #: 1705172125 Age: 21 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: PHIL CAMPBELL, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-17-2017 Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD PATRICK ADAM ALEXANDER Booking #: 1705032099 Age: 55 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: HODGES, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-02-2017 Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD BRADLEY KEITH HARDY Booking #: 1705032100 Age: 27 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: PHIL CAMPBELL, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-02-2017 Charges: COURT ORDER TO JAIL JAMIE RAY ABBOTT Booking #: 1705082105 Age: 34 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: HAMILTON, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-03-2017 Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DION EDWARD JOSEPH Booking #: 1705082107 Age: 40 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: VINA, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-03-2017 Charges: EXPIRED TAG; FAILURE TO APPEAR: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRIME; FAILURE TO APPEAR: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; FAILURE TO APPEAR: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAILURE TO APPEAR: NO DRIVERS LICENSE ANDREW FRANKLIN MILLER Booking #: 1705082110 Age: 28 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-03-2017 Charges: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD DEGREE GREGORY KEITH KING Booking #: 1705082108 Age: 35 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: TUSCUMBIA, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-04-2017 Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION MICHAEL SHANE VANDIVER Booking #: 1705082114 Age: 45 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-04-2017 Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION CASSIDY BRYANNE ONEAL Booking #: 1705082111 Age: 27 Gender: FEMALE Race: WHITE Address: HODGES, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-05-2017 Charges: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JERRY WAYNE UMFRESS Booking #: 1705082113 Age: 46 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RED BAY, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-05-2017 Charges: THEFT OF PROPERTY 2ND SKYLAR SHANE VANDIVER Booking #: 1705102118 Age: 23 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-08-2017 Charges: TERRORIST THREAT; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; ASSAULT 2ND; RESISTING ARREST WILLIAM JACKSON DAVIS Booking #: 1705152120 Age: 35 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-11-2017 Charges: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; HARASSMENT; PISTOL CONCEALED WITHOUT PERMIT; CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST; RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 2ND; RESISTING ARREST BRUCE WAYNE COTHRUM Booking #: 1705152119 Age: 43 Gender: MALE Race: WHITE Address: RUSSELLVILLE, AL Arresting Agency: FCSO Booking Date: 05-12-2017 Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD

