FRANKLIN COUNTY ARRESTS 03/30/2018

BASKINS, GREGORY SHANE

Booking #: 1803293031

Booking Date: 03-28-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE; FAILURE TO APPEAR: ASSAULT 2ND

The following people have been arrested in Franklin County:

PRESLEY, GREGORY WAYNE

Booking #: 1803293030

Booking Date: 03-28-2018

Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; PROBATION VIOLATION

RIDDLE, CRYSTAL DAWN

Booking #: 1803283029

Booking Date: 03-28-2018

Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANcE

FRANKS, CHRISTOPHER M.

Booking #: 1803283028

Booking Date: 03-28-2018

Charges: COURT ORDER TO JAIL

CAMERON, TROY EUGENE

Booking #: 1803283027

Booking Date: 03-27-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD

FULLER, BRIAN KEITH

Booking #: 1803283026

Booking Date: 03-27-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT MURDER; FAILURE TO APPEAR: ASSAULT 1ST; FAILURE TO APPEAR: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD

SPURGEON, DILLON PATRICK

Booking #: 1803283025

Booking Date: 03-27-2018

Charges: DUI

WALKER, GRADY JOSEPH

Booking #: 1803283024

Booking Date: 03-27-2018

Charges: THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE- 2 COUNTS; BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE; VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER;

PARKER, COURTNEY RENAY

Booking #: 1803283023

Booking Date: 03-27-2018

Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RODRIGUEZ-VENTURA, GERSON JAUDIEL

Booking #: 1803283022

Booking Date: 03-27-2018

Charges: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE; USING FALSE IDENTITY TO OBSTRUCT JUSTICE-AVOID ARREST/PROSECUTION

ALEXANDER, PATRICK ADAM

Booking #: 1803283020

Booking Date: 03-27-2018

Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD

LANE, ANTHONY WAYNE

Booking #: 1803273019

Booking Date: 03-26-2018

Charges: ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE; RESISTING ARREST; RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE; FAILURE TO APPEAR: BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE; FAILURE TO APPEAR: CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRIME; FAILURE TO APPEAR: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 3RD DEGREE

BROOKS, LAURIE H.

Booking #: 1803273018

Booking Date: 03-26-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STRICKLAND, COURTNEY RAY

Booking #: 1803263016

Booking Date: 03-26-2018

Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT/FAILURE TO OBEY A POLICE OFFICER

CLARK, DONALD WAYNE JR

Booking #: 1803263013

Booking Date: 03-24-2018

Charges: ESCAPE 1ST; FAILURE TO APPEAR: MANUFACTURING OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE-METH MANUFACTURE

ISOM, DONNIE GAY

Booking #: 1803263012

Booking Date: 03-24-2018

Charges: DUI

HARRISON, MICHAEL RALPH

Booking #: 1803263011

Booking Date: 03-23-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: SPEEDING

BURCHAM, JOSHUA WAYNE

Booking #: 1803263010

Booking Date: 03-23-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION

PONY, TONY

Booking #: 1803233005

Booking Date: 03-22-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: COURT ORDER TO JAIL

PAYTON, STACY MARIE

Booking #: 1803233004

Booking Date: 03-22-2018

Charges: CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT

GARGUS, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Booking #: 1803233002

Booking Date: 03-22-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION

DUTTON, HERSHEL RAY JR

Booking #: 1803233000

Booking Date: 03-22-2018

Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ELKINS, EVE SHANNAN

Booking #: 1803233001

Booking Date: 03-21-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; FAILURE TO APPEAR: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAILURE TO APPEAR: LOITERING/VAGRANCY

WILLIAMS, AMANDA GAIL

Booking #: 1803192996

Booking Date: 03-19-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION

PIKE, ZACH

Booking #: 1803192995

Booking Date: 03-19-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- 2 COUNTS

THOMPSON, TAMMY ROSE

Booking #: 1803233007

Booking Date: 03-19-2018

Charges: CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT; PROMOTING PRISON CONTRABAND 2ND DEGREE

JOHNSON, JAQUORIUS LAMICHAS

Booking #: 1803192999

Booking Date: 03-19-2018

Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 3RD; CONCEALED PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT

BLACK, MARINA SHIANN

Booking #: 1803192998

Booking Date: 03-19-2018

Charges: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA;CONCEALED PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST; RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 3RD

JOSEPH, DION EDWARD

Booking #: 1803192997

Booking Date: 03-19-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMPSON, CHARLES EDWARD JR

Booking #: 1803192994

Booking Date: 03-18-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: CHEMICAL ENDANGERMENT

MAYFIELD, JUSTIN THOMAS

Booking #: 1803192992

Booking Date: 03-17-2018

Charges: THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST

SAINT, BLAIN LEE

Booking #: 1803192991

Booking Date: 03-16-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION

BLACK, JAMIE KURK

Booking #: 1803192990

Booking Date: 03-16-2018

Charges: DISTRIBUTION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; CARRYING A PISTOL UNLAWFULLY

MCKINNEY, TONY JOE

Booking #: 1803142988

Booking Date: 03-13-2018

Charges: ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE; RESISTING ARREST; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCKINNEY, BONNIE SUEANNE

Booking #: 1803142987

Booking Date: 03-13-2018

Charges: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LOPEZ, LUCIANO

Booking #: 1803132985

Booking Date: 03-13-2018

Charges: SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD LESS THAN 12 YEARS OLD

WELLINGTON, SHARAN DENISE

Booking #: 1803132982

Booking Date: 03-13-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: ASSAULT 1ST/ASSAULT POLICE OFFICER

OGLESBY, BENJAMIN KEITH L.

Booking #: 1803132981

Booking Date: 03-12-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, JOEL BENTON

Booking #: 1803122979

Booking Date: 03-10-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION

DOSS, CHARLES ALEN

Booking #: 1803122977

Booking Date: 03-09-2018

Charges: TERRORIST THREAT

ATTERSON, JAMES LEE

Booking #: 1803092976

Booking Date: 03-09-2018

Charges: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NIX, DAMIAN LEE

Booking #: 1803092972

Booking Date: 03-08-2018

Charges: PROBATION VIOLATION

PERALTA, EDGAR LEON

Booking #: 1803072969

Booking Date: 03-06-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO APPEAR: FORGERY 2ND; FAILURE TO APPEAR: ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED LIQUOR

MCILLWAIN, CORY RAY

Booking #: 1802222904

Booking Date: 02-20-2018

Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA