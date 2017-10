SHOALS IDEA COMPETITION SHOWCASES AN INNOVATIVE COMMUNITY ON TUESDAY OCT. 10TH » Colbert County Arrests 10/06/2017 The following people were arrested in Colbert County: SANCHEZ, CHRISTIAN GABREIEL

Booking #: 1710031978

Booking Date: 10-02-2017

Charges: POSSESSION MARIJUANA 2ND LOVELACE, ERIC JOSEPH

Booking #: 1710031976

Booking Date: 10-02-2017

Charges: FTA: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DARLING, DEREK ANTHONY

Booking #: 1710031975

Booking Date: 10-02-2017

Charges: RAPE 1ST; SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD; SODOMY 1ST MENDENHAL, WILLIAM EDWARD

Booking #: 1710031977

Booking Date: 10-01-2017

Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD; POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ALFARO, SALENA RENAE

Booking #: 1710031973

Booking Date: 10-01-2017

Charges: POSSESSION MARIJUANA 2ND; POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES; TOWNSEND, DENARRIAN OMAR

Booking #: 1710031979

Booking Date: 09-30-2017

Charges: ROBBERY 1ST; AND FTA: FISHING W/O LICENSE BUTLER, MATTHEW JACOB

Booking #: 1710031974

Booking Date: 09-29-2017

Charges: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST RAY, TOMMY CRAIG

Booking #: 1709291971

Booking Date: 09-29-2017

Charges: MURDER MCKINNEY, STANLEY OSHEA

Booking #: 1709291970

Booking Date: 09-28-2017

Charges: ARSON 2ND DEGREE KING, CHARLES HOUSTON

Booking #: 1709291969

Booking Date: 09-28-2017

Charges: UNLAWFUL MANUFACTURE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL DRUGS HOLMES, NOAH ATTICUS

Booking #: 1709291968

Booking Date: 09-28-2017

Charges: FTA: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD X2; AND INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALL HOLLAND, JAMES LEE

Booking #: 1709281961

Booking Date: 09-28-2017

Charges: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT MURDER; THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DAVIS, BOBBY ALLEN

Booking #: 1709281960

Booking Date: 09-28-2017

Charges: VIOLATION OF TERMS OF RELEASE BRANDENBURG, KAYLA ANN

Booking #: 1709281959

Booking Date: 09-28-2017

Charges: FAILED TO ABIDE BY CONDITIONS OF RELEASE MURPHY, DAYLEN WADE

Booking #: 1709281965

Booking Date: 09-27-2017

Charges: HOUSED FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY MILLER, GREGORY DURAND

Booking #: 1709281964

Booking Date: 09-27-2017

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT MASON, DERECUS JAMAR

Booking #: 1709281963

Booking Date: 09-27-2017

Charges: FTA: THEFT OF PROPERTY 2ND LYNCH, ROBERT EDGER III

Booking #: 1709271957

Booking Date: 09-26-2017

Charges: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY WHITESIDE, DEVON WILLIAM

Booking #: 1709261953

Booking Date: 09-25-2017

Charges: D.U.I. MILLER, CHARLES THOMAS

Booking #: 1709261952

Booking Date: 09-25-2017

Charges: FTA: THEFT 2ND HAMPTON, GARY DONTRELL

Booking #: 1709261950

Booking Date: 09-25-2017

Charges: SERVING SENTENCE FOR POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FREEMAN, SINCLAIR ELLIS

Booking #: 1709221946

Booking Date: 09-21-2017

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT LEWIS, JOHN WESLEY

Booking #: 1709221945

Booking Date: 09-21-2017

Charges: FTA: MULTIPLE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS POWELL, ALBERT LAMAR

Booking #: 1709211941

Booking Date: 09-20-2017

Charges: FTA: BURGLARY 3RD DRUMGOOD, DAVID ALLEN

Booking #: 1709201940

Booking Date: 09-19-2017

Charges: ATTEMPT TO COMMIT MURDER; DISCHARGING FIREARM INTO OCCUPIED VEHICLE; VIOLATION SUSPENDED SENTENCE INGRAM, TORY J

Booking #: 1709191933

Booking Date: 09-15-2017

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT 100 DAYS KILPATRICK, LARRY RAY

Booking #: 1709141923

Booking Date: 09-13-2017

