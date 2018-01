Tuscumbia man on federal probation arrested for trafficking meth UNA to Host Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels. » Colbert County Arrests 1/26/18 COBB, ZACHARY CAIN

Booking #: 1801232196

Booking Date: 01-04-2018

Charges: 4 COUNTS UNLAWFUL POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; AND POSSESSION MARIJUANA DANIELS, FAULON TEXANNA

Booking #: 1801022168

Booking Date: 12-21-2017

Charges: FAILURE T0 APPEAR: POSSESSING & RECEIVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE The following people have been arrested in Colbert County: HARDEN, JERRY DEWAYNE

Booking #: 1801222190

Booking Date: 01-18-2018

Charges: VIOLATION OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE FUQUA, STEVEN MELAGRO

Booking #: 1801222189

Booking Date: 01-17-2018

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT; UNLAWFUL POSSESSION W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; FTA:FALSE NAME TO OFFICER WICKLER, CURTIS LEROY

Booking #: 1801222194

Booking Date: 01-12-2018

Charges: THEFT 1ST DEGREE X 2 MCMAHAN, ROCKY LYNN

Booking #: 1801222193

Booking Date: 01-11-2018

Charges: FTA: ASSAULT 2ND; FTA: ESCAPE 3RD; BOND FORFEITURE CUMMINGS, JIMMY OBRIAN

Booking #: 1801222188

Booking Date: 01-10-2018

Charges: FTA: FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT KACIR, SHAWN CALVIN

Booking #: 1801222191

Booking Date: 01-09-2018

Charges: FTA: THEFT 3RD MITCHELL, DAVID LEON

Booking #: 1801232200

Booking Date: 01-07-2018

Charges: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE MADDEN, RICARDIO DARNELL

Booking #: 1801232199

Booking Date: 01-05-2018

Charges: DUI; FTA POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KELLER, TROY LEE

Booking #: 1801232198

Booking Date: 01-05-2018

Charges: FTA: DUI CORNELIUS, ERICA DANIELLE

Booking #: 1801232197

Booking Date: 01-04-2018

Charges: TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL DRUGS; FTA: POSSESSING RECEIVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CROWDEN, TERRI LYNN

Booking #: 1801032181

Booking Date: 12-31-2017

Charges: NEGOTIATING WORTHLESS INSTRUMENTS MASON, MONQUIEC TIA

Booking #: 1801032186

Booking Date: 12-29-2017

Charges: PROMOTING PRISON CONTRABAND BATES, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

Booking #: 1801032179

Booking Date: 12-28-2017

Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 2ND DEGREE JAMES, TIMMIE LEE

Booking #: 1801022177

Booking Date: 12-27-2017

Charges: UNLAWFUL BREAKING/ENTERING OF VEHICLE; ATTEMPTED BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE ROBINSON, FABIAN EUGENE

Booking #: 1801022173

Booking Date: 12-27-2017

Charges: FTA: POSSESSION MARIJUANA 1ST; POSS/REC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROWN, MARCUS ANTWAN

Booking #: 1801022166

Booking Date: 12-24-2017

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT 105 DAYS JACKSON, ANNA MARIE

Booking #: 1801022172

Booking Date: 12-23-2017

Charges: FTA: UNLAWFUL DISTRIBUTION; FTA; POSSESS & RECEIVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AYCOCK, BENJAMIN EUGENE

Booking #: 1801022164

Booking Date: 12-23-2017

Charges: ATTEMPTED BURGLARY 2ND; MENACING; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE OFFICERS MCCRACKEN, JOHN DAVID

Booking #: 1801022176

Booking Date: 12-22-2017

Charges: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUB W/INTENT TO SELL HATFIELD, DAVID EDWIN

Booking #: 1801022170

Booking Date: 12-22-2017

Charges: OBSTRUCTING COURT ORDER HARRIS, JENNIFER CORENA

Booking #: 1801022169

Booking Date: 12-21-2017

Charges: FTA: UNLAWFUL MANUFACTURE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 2ND DEGREE BLACK, BRILEY BEAU

Booking #: 1801022165

Booking Date: 12-21-2017

Charges: UNLAWFUL BREAKING/ENTERING OF A VEHICLE WELLINGTON, BRIAN EUGENE

Booking #: 1801022175

Booking Date: 12-20-2017

Charges: POSSESSING / RECEIVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GAVIN, LASHANDA MARIE

Booking #: 1712192162

Booking Date: 12-18-2017

Charges: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION CONTROLLED SSUBSTANCE WILLIS, KEVIN ONEAL

Booking #: 1712192160

Booking Date: 12-18-2017

Charges: RAPE 2ND; SEXUAL ABUSE 2ND DEGREE CALVERT, JACOB EDWARD

Booking #: 1712192158

Booking Date: 12-17-2017

Charges: THEFT OF PROP 1ST DEGREE X 2 SANCHEZ, CHRISTIAN GABRIEL

Booking #: 1712192156

Booking Date: 12-17-2017

Charges: ARSON 1ST DEGREE JOHNSON, ANDREA CARMELLA

Booking #: 1712192155

Booking Date: 12-15-2017

Charges: FTA: THEFT OF PROP 1ST; POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRATTON, RHONDA ELIZABETH

Booking #: 1712152152

Booking Date: 12-14-2017

Charges: THEFT 1ST JOHNSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE

Booking #: 1712142146

Booking Date: 12-14-2017

Charges: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; CHILD SUPPORT WARRANTS CLINGAN, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Booking #: 1712122136

Booking Date: 12-08-2017

Charges: VIOLATION SUSPENDED SENTENCE LITTLETON, MARY KASEY

Booking #: 1712072128

Booking Date: 12-06-2017

Charges: GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: THEFT 3RD; GJI: POSSESSION FORGED INSTRUMENT FRANKS, WILLIAM DANIEL

Booking #: 1712062122

Booking Date: 12-05-2017

Charges: FTA: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FLANNAGAN, CALVIN DWIGHT

Booking #: 1712052119

Booking Date: 12-05-2017

Charges: VIOLATION OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE BECK, HUNTER COLE

Booking #: 1711302100

Booking Date: 11-29-2017

Charges: BURGLARY 3RD AND THEFT 1ST DEGREE BECK, CHELSEY DIANA

Booking #: 1711302099

Booking Date: 11-29-2017

Charges: BURGLARY 3RD AND THEFT 1ST DEGREE WASHINGTON, CARLOS LATARO

Booking #: 1712012112

Booking Date: 11-27-2017

Charges: FTA: TRAFFICKING METH; SELLING NEAR A SCHOOL; VIOLATION OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE HAMPTON, RAYLEN MCLYORD

Booking #: 1711302103

Booking Date: 11-26-2017

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT; CONTEMPT OF COURT; FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMALS STONE SHEMPERT, SHERRY KAY

Booking #: 1712012111

Booking Date: 11-22-2017

Charges: GJI: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE; VIOLATION SUSPENDED SENTENCE CARROLL, DEMETRICE VERSAILE

Booking #: 1711222093

Booking Date: 11-21-2017

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT 175 DAYS BRADY, MICHAEL L

Booking #: 1711222092

Booking Date: 11-21-2017

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT 15 DAYS BAILEY, JOSHUA RYAN

Booking #: 1711222090

Booking Date: 11-18-2017

Charges: UNLAWFUL DISTRIBUTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; UNLAWFUL POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; FTA: DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Comments are closed.