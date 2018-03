Suspected car thief caught in the act Mother arrested after child test positive for narcotics » Colbert County Arrests 03/05/18 JOHNSON, CHARLES DEWAYNE

Booking #: 1712142146

Charges: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; CHILD SUPPORT WARRANTS HAMILTON, JAMES SCOTT

Booking #: 1802142246

Release Date: 02-21-2018

Booking Date: 02-04-2018

Charges: ATTEMPTED MURDER; SHOOTING INTO OCCUPIED BUILDING WILLINGHAM, PAUL BRYANT

Booking #: 1802222282

Booking Date: 02-21-2018

Charges: TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE The Following people have been arrested in Colbert County: ROBERTS, JIMMY DOUGLASS

Booking #: 1802222281

Booking Date: 02-21-2018

Charges: BURGLARY 2ND; UNLAWFUL B/E VEHICLE X2 TUCKER, RODERICK DESHAWN

Booking #: 1803012293

Booking Date: 03-01-2018

Charges: FTA: B/E VEHICLE NEWSOME, KENDRIC DESHAWN

Booking #: 1803012292

Booking Date: 02-28-2018

Charges: GJI: POSS/REC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; BURGLARY 3RD COTTONGIN, JERRY MARTIN

Booking #: 1803012291

Booking Date: 02-27-2018

Charges: HELD FOR EXTRADITION TO CONNECTICUT PHILLIPS, QUENTIN LASHAWN

Booking #: 1803012290

Booking Date: 02-26-2018

Charges: POSSESSING / RECEIVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; CHILD ENDANGERMENT EARLY, MICHAEL DAVID

Booking #: 1803012289

Booking Date: 02-26-2018

Charges: THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST CARROLL, JOSHUA RAY

Booking #: 1803012288

Booking Date: 02-26-2018

Charges: POSSESSION FORGED INSTRUMENT 1ST CLAY, LISA KAY

Booking #: 1803012287

Booking Date: 02-25-2018

Charges: THEFT OF PROPERTY 3RD WRIGHT, WENDY NICOLE

Booking #: 1803012286

Booking Date: 02-25-2018

Charges: BURGLARY 3RD; TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS JONES, MICHAEL PAUL

Booking #: 1803012285

Booking Date: 02-23-2018

Charges: BURGLARY 3RD X2 SINGLETON, NANCY NAKITA

Booking #: 1803012284

Booking Date: 02-23-2018

Charges: GJI: POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2; UNLAWFUL DISTRIBUTION; NO INSURANCE NEWSOME, RANDALL CARON

Booking #: 1803012283

Booking Date: 02-23-2018

Charges: VARIOUS TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS BRATTON, RHONDA ELIZABETH

Booking #: 1802222278

Booking Date: 02-21-2018

Charges: BOND REVOCATION NIEVES-SUAREZ, RACHID

Booking #: 1802222274

Booking Date: 02-19-2018

Charges: OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE KING, DONALD EUGENE JR

Booking #: 1802222271

Booking Date: 02-17-2018

Charges: TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL DRUGS; POSS CONTR SUBSTANCE THOMPSON, NATHAN DEMARRIO

Booking #: 1802162265

Booking Date: 02-15-2018

Charges: FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH COURT ORDER INMAN, CAROLINE RUTH

Booking #: 1802162259

Booking Date: 02-14-2018

Charges: VIOLATED CONDITIONS OF HER RELEASE GRIFFIN, JOHN WILLIAM

Booking #: 1802162258

Booking Date: 02-14-2018

Charges: ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE; RESISTING ARREST BREWER, AMANDA GRACE

Booking #: 1802142249

Booking Date: 02-12-2018

Charges: PROMOTING PRISON CONTRABAND; VIOLATION SUSPENDED SENTENCE WOOTEN, EDWARD LEE

Booking #: 1802142255

Booking Date: 02-10-2018

Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS 3RD; ATTEMPT TO ELUDE; FAIL TO OBEY OFFICER NEAL, RANDALL WAYNE

Booking #: 1802142253

Booking Date: 02-10-2018

Charges: REC STOLEN PROP 3RD SHEAKS, DALE EDWARD

Booking #: 1802142254

Booking Date: 02-06-2018

Charges: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD; VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER; VIOLATION OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE ACKLIN, DERRICK RANARD

Booking #: 1802142248

Booking Date: 02-05-2018

Charges: CHILD SUPPORT MILLER, CHARLES THOMAS

Booking #: 1802142247

Booking Date: 02-05-2018

Charges: REC STOLEN PROP 1ST; ATTEMPT TO ELUDE; RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MOORE, DAREN LYNN

Booking #: 1802142239

Booking Date: 02-05-2018

Charges: TRAFFICKING OPIUM; VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITIONS HALL, JUSTIN ONEAL

Booking #: 1802142245

Booking Date: 02-03-2018

Charges: FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD SANTANA, BERTARIO NAVARRETTE

Booking #: 1802142244

Booking Date: 02-02-2018

Charges: TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL DRUGS VERNON, DANA MICHELLE

Booking #: 1802142243

Booking Date: 02-02-2018

Charges: DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS INMATE JIMENEZ-SANCHEZ, JOSE EDUARDO

Booking #: 1802142242

Booking Date: 02-02-2018

Charges: TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL DRUGS Comments are closed.