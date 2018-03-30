RUSSELLVILLE POLICE MOST WANTED 03/30/2018

Marcus Dillion Smith is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment for Unlawful Distribution of a Control Substance and Criminal Conspiracy to commit a Control Substance Crime

Kelvin Swain Robinette is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment For Chemical Endangerment of a Minor, Unlawful Possession of a Control Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The following people are wanted by Russellville Police Department:

If you know the whereabouts of any of these people call 256-332-2230

Cesar Fuentes is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment For Use of False Identity to Obstruct Justice, Domestic Violence 3rd Degree

David Brian Hodges is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment For Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft Of Property 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft Of Property 2nd Degree.

Manuel Hernandez Aguilar is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment For Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

Clarence Wayne White is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment for Possession Of Forged Instrument 3rd and Theft of Property 4th.

Rolando Godinez-Perez is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment for Chemical Endangerment Of Minor (3 Counts).

Christine Oliver is wanted on a Grand Jury Indictment For Unlawful Distribution of a Control Substance.