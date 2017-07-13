TUSCUMBIA–LYNDON RICKS is wanted by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to pay Child Support.If you have any infomation on this person, please call 256-383-0741 or call Shoals Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685
Man wanted for failure to pay child support
