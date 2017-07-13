ronnies2
 
Man wanted for failure to pay child support

Lyndon Ricks

TUSCUMBIA–LYNDON RICKS is wanted by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to pay Child Support.If you have any infomation on this person, please call 256-383-0741 or call Shoals Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685

July 13th, 2017 | Tags: | Category: Most wanted

