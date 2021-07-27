WOMAN DIES IN LAUDERDALE CRASH

KILLEN–A two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:50 p.m. Monday, July 26, has claimed the life of a Lawrenceburg, Tenn., woman and injured two others.

According to Troopers, Patricia Mashburn, 81, was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving struck a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado.



The Colorado, driven by Nehemiah Henry, 20, of Florence, failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign.

Mashburn was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two passengers in the Malibu, Ashley Helsley, 20, and Tristen Helsley, 22, were both transported to North Alabama Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 43 and Lauderdale County 364 at the 330 mile marker, approximately four miles north of Killen.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Staff Reports

