WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE SAY SHE RAMMED HER HUSBAND’S VEHICLE MULTIPLE TIMES

MELISSA ALLISON

On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 4:30 PM, officers responded to the area of College Street and Court Street to a call of a vehicle striking another vehicle multiple times.



Officers located a male who stated his wife was ramming his vehicle with hers and she had left on foot. The male had sustained minor injuries. He identified his wife as Melissa Allison.

Melissa Allison, 43, of Florence, was located a few blocks away and arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.

She’s currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.