UNA RECEIVES LARGEST FINANCIAL GIFT IN SCHOOL’S HISTORY

FLORENCE, AL – The University of North Alabama has received the largest gift in the institution’s almost 200-year history, a $6.5 million gift from the Charles C. Anderson family. The gift is being given to academic and athletic areas of campus, with $1 million specifically earmarked for the women’s athletic programs in memory and honor of Hilda B. Anderson.

“(Hilda) was very passionate about the women’s athletic programs at UNA, and she wanted to ensure they had the necessary funding,” said the family patriarch Mr. Charles C. Anderson. “Our sons, Charlie, Terry, Clyde, and Harold, wanted to honor her and her legacy with this gift.”

Mrs. Anderson, who passed in March of 2020, had a long history of supporting the women’s athletics programs at UNA, and she was particularly fond of UNA Softball and UNA’s Head Softball Coach Ashley Cozart. The UNA’s Softball Team plays at the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium.

“This transformative gift by the Anderson Family makes clear that UNA is a great philanthropic investment,” said UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts. “It will change the lives of our students, faculty, and staff throughout all areas of campus as we continue to serve the Shoals and the Northwest Alabama region.”