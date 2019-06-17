UNA announces changes in faculty and deanships

FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama has announced several transitions among deanships and one other position on campus. Among the changes are:

Dr. Katherine Kinney has been named the Dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, effective June 1.

Dr. Carmen Burkhalter, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will retire Aug. 15.

Dr. Sara Lynn Baird will begin service as the Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, effective Aug. 16.

Dr. Andrea Hunt, Associate Professor of Sociology, has been named the Founding Director of the Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion, effective Aug. 1.

Dean Burkhalter has provided years of dedicated service to UNA, according to Dr. Ross Alexander, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. “She has had a transformative impact upon the College of Arts and Sciences and the entire University,” he said.

Alexander went on to say that Dean Kinney and Dr. Baird are both “fine leaders with great ideas and a passion for student success. I know they will both be immensely successful.”

The Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion, the first academic center of its type in Alabama, will be operational later this year. Alexander said, “Due to her research credentials and record of student advocacy, Dr. Hunt is the ideal person to serve as the founding director.”