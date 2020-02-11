TWO DENIED PAROLE, TWO MORE SET FOR HEARINGS

JEFFREY CHILDERS

Parole was denied Monday for two inmates stemming from convictions in Florence cases, authorities said.

Jeffrey Daniel Childers and Jason Lynn Wise had requests denied by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, said Terry Abbott, spokesman for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.



Tommy Ray Blevins and Christopher W. South, inmates who also are serving following convictions in Shoals cases, are set for hearings Wednesday, Abbott said.

CHRIS SOUTH



Childers is serving 10 years after convictions in drug cases involving possession and distribution in Florence, records show. He has served 1 year, 11 months thus far.

Wise is serving a 5-year, 11-month sentence after pleading guilty in December 2018 to third-degree theft of property in a Florence case, according to officials. He also is in on a distribution of a controlled substance conviction in Morgan County.

JASON WISE



Blevins was sentenced to 15 years on convictions of second-degree assault, disarming a police officer and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Department of Corrections records. He has been in prison for 2 years, 11 months.

TOMMY RAY BLEVINS



The disarming conviction stems from him grabbing an officer’s gun and holster during a hearing in the Lauderdale County Courthouse in 2017, officials said.

South was convicted of second-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree escape and started a 3-year, 28-day sentence in August 2017, according to court records.