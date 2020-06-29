TWO DENIED PAROLE IN LOCAL CASES

MONTGOMERY — Two inmates serving on convictions in local cases have had their parole requests denied, authorities said.



Charles Edward Blankenship and William Paul Cosby had requests denied by The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.



Blankenship was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree robbery stemming from a Colbert County case, according to records. He has served 7 years, 8 months. He is in the Ventress Correctional Center.

Cosby was sentenced to 15 years for convictions in Colbert County of second-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance, according to records. He is in the Limestone Correctional Facility.