TWO CHARGED IN SHEFFIELD DRUG BUST

SHEFFIELD– Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force made two arrests after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday around 1 pm at a home on 20th Street in Sheffield.

According to agents, Willie Bernard Jones, 50, of SE 20th Street, Sheffield, and Brittany Howard Reaves, 36, same address, were both arrested after officers reportedly found them to be in possession of over 10 ounces of cocaine in powder and crack form, a variety of other controlled substances and two firearms.

Jones is charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone) and Possession of Marijuana 1st degree.

Reaves is charged with Trafficking Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (MDMA or Ecstasy), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Xanax), Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance (Suboxone) and Possession of Marijuana 1st degree.

Jones is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $ 35,000 bond.

Reaves is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $ 40,000 bond.