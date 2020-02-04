TUSCUMBIA MAN DIES IN CRASH

HATTON– A Tuscumbia man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 157 late Monday afternoon in the Hatton Community.

According to State Troopers, 46-year-old Wesley David Whitfield was killed when the 2002 Chevy S-10 truck he was driving struck the rear-end of a 2009 Sierra truck and utility trailer.

The crash occurred around 6:00 p.m.

Whitfield was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

