TUSCUMBIA MAN DIES IN CRASH

HATTON– A Tuscumbia man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 157 late Monday afternoon in the Hatton Community.
According to State Troopers, 46-year-old Wesley David Whitfield was killed when the 2002 Chevy S-10 truck he was driving struck the rear-end of a 2009 Sierra truck and utility trailer.
The crash occurred around 6:00 p.m.
Whitfield was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.
