TRIAL DATE SET IN CAPITAL MURDER CASE

RICHARD KEVIN HESTER

TUSCUMBIA–(SHOALSINSIDER) Officials have set a trial date for a man accused of murdering a Sheffield man.

According to court records, Richard Kevin Hester, 54, of Little Rock Avenue, Sheffield, was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury in January of 2020 for Capital Murder in the shooting death of John Thomas Call, also known as JT, 36, of Pinehurst Blvd, Sheffield.



Authorities say Call was lured to a home in Tuscumbia where he was ambushed and fatally shot in a truck by Hester on September 2, 2019.

Hester is scheduled to stand trial on June 7 in Judge Jacqueline Hatcher’s courtroom.

Hester, who is being held in the Colbert County Jail without bail, is also facing multiple drug charges.

He is being represented by Colbert county attorneys Sheila Morgan and Nathan Johnson.

By Jeff Roland – Publisher of ShoalsInsider.com