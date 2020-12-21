THOR INDUSTRIES PURCHASES TIFFIN MOTOR HOMES

RED BAY- One of the regions largest employers Tiffin Motor Homes of Red Bay has sold to one of its competitors, company officials announced on Monday.

Thor Industries of Indiana has purchased Tiffin Motor Homes of Red Bay for $300 million recently. Above is a video of the two company heads discussing the merger.

Bob Martin, CEO of Thor, says he would not have done the deal without owner Bob Tiffin agreeing to stay on and continue to run the operation that he has successfully ran for decades.

Martin mentions in the video that no plant will be closed or re-located and that if anything more plants will be opened.

Tiffin reported sales of $800 million in 2020.