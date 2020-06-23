Suspected Shell station robber wore duct tape as mask, steals Cash, Yoohoo and Marlboro Reds

FORD CITY- Authorities have arrested the man they say is responsible for the robbery last week of the Ford City Shell station and firing shots at Florence police in a chase the next day after the robbery.

Colbert Sheriff Frank Williamson says Jason Dickson, 45, of Muscle Shoals, is in custody on 1st degree Robbery charges in the Colbert County Jail.

According to court documents, Dickson, who used duct tape for a mask, took some items to eat, drink, and smoke. The complaint states Dickson, during the robbery of the Shell picked up a Yoohoo drink, a pack of Marlboro Red cigarettes, a Swisher Sweet cigar, and the victim’s sack of food.

The robbery occurred after closing, as the female employee walked to her car, Dickson allegedly met her on the way to her car.

Dickson, who reportedly did all of this at gunpoint, also allegedly took $750 cash.

Dickson reportedly left with the gas station employee’s cell phone after he told her he was, “the bogeyman” and “her worst nightmare,”

Video cameras have Dickson on tape purchasing the duct tape he used to cover his face at the Dollar General in Ford City.

Dickson apparently became involved in a chase with Florence police while on the run after robbing the Shell Station in Ford City. He was reportedly later apprehended with a firearm and bank bag from Ford City Shell.

Colbert deputies picked up Dickson at the Lauderdale County Detention Center after his arrest following the chase with authorities in Lauderdale County.

Dickson is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

