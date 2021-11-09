State blood supply at a critical low

SHEFFIELD–While it isn’t uncommon to navigate occasional blood shortages on the local level, Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, says we have hit crisis level statewide. LifeSouth, the supplier to the majority of the state’s hospitals, states that we have less than a two-day supply of blood on their shelves. A blood shortage of this magnitude could place hospitals at a disadvantage in the event of a major trauma and proves increasingly concerning as the holiday season approaches.

“The state has reached critical blood levels and urgently need blood donors. Without blood products, local hospitals would have difficulty responding to traumatic events right here in the Shoals.” – Kyle Buchanan, Helen Keller Hospital

The Alabama Hospital Association says the blood shortage is due to the decline in blood donation caused by COVID-19. LifeSouth is strongly encouraging eligible donors to consider giving blood.

Elizabeth Reeder – Staff Writer