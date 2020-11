SPOONER OLDHAM MAKES NASHVILLE HALL OF FAME

The Shoals’ own Spooner Oldham has been elected into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to MusicRow Magazine.



Oldham is accompanied by Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy and Brett James into the hall, according to the announcement.

He also is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, selected in 2009.