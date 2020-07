SHOALS UNEMPLOYMENT DOWN TO 7.9 PERCENT

MONTGOMERY- Unemployment in the Shoals fell to 7.9 percent in June, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Labor.



That is down from 10.1 percent in May and 15.3 percent in April as closings and layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic hit locally and nationally.



Shoals numbers reached at times below 3 percent ahead of the pandemic, indicating a strong economy, and the bouncing back numbers are doing now are good indicators that the economy is rebounding.

Staff Reports