Shoals Symphony Orchestra to perform “Home Alone”

FLORENCE-– The Shoals Symphony Orchestra will present 20th Century Fox’s Feature Film “Home Alone” at 3pm on Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Norton Auditorium.

“This concert will amaze audiences, with Home Alone showing on a massive screen while the Shoals Symphony Orchestra underscores the entire movie LIVE,” said Dr. Daniel Stevens, music director and conductor for the orchestra.

On the Norton Auditorium stage, a 40-foot movie screen will be constructed to showcase the full-length film.

This concert comes to the Shoals as the fourth installation of the Shoals Symphony Orchestra’s now annual movie concert. The first movie concert in February of 2016, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, broke records for the orchestra as the first sold-out concert in the organization’s history. Every movie concert performed by the orchestra has continued the trend, each selling out Norton Auditorium respectively. The success of the Disney movie concerts has allowed for the orchestra to now partner with another major movie house, 20th Century Fox.

“It’s always fun to dissect the intricate work of a movie such as Home Alone, to fully remove the soundtrack, as you begin to prepare with a live orchestra. It is at this point that you realize that the characters aren’t as bright and colorful without the mastery and imagination of composer John Williams. You find that music connects us to things that are familiar in our lives, and motivates and moves us to become better people in this world,” said Stevens.

Tickets are available for purchase online at shoalssymphony.una.edu, by phone at (256) 710-1623, or in person Monday through Friday, 3pm to 6pm at the Shoals Symphony Office, 409 N Court St, Suite 100, Florence, Al.

SPONSORS

The Shoals Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Home Alone is sponsored in part by the generous support of the Alabama State Council on the Arts, FourBridges, and GeoSource.

CALENDAR LISTING:

What: Shoals Symphony Orchestra concert “Home Alone”

Who: Shoals Symphony Orchestra

Daniel Stevens, conductor

When: Sunday, December 9th, 3pm

Pre-concert lecture 2:15pm,

Where: Norton Auditorium, UNA Campus