SHOALS COUPLE ARRESTED IN KENTUCKY ON THEFT AND DRUG CHARGES

At approximately 2PM New Year’s Day, a 1996 Camaro was observed by sheriffs deputies in Graves County, Kentucky, loaded with items, suspected as possibly stolen. The vehicle in question was bearing Alabama registration plates.

Campbell County and Graves County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the items loaded in the vehicle has just been stolen from a resident on Pritchett Road in Mayfield that has been destroyed by the December 10th tornado.



The vehicle was occupied by a male and female, who ultimately admitted to taking the items.

The owner of the home was contacted and confirmed that the items in question had in fact been stolen from their property.

DAVID HODGES



The female was found to have had a Methamphetamine smoking pipe hidden in her bra and attempted to conceal it.

Neither suspect had any connection to the Mayfield or Graves County, Kentucky area.

They were both transported to out of county jails due the Graves County jail being damaged by the tornado.

Arrested:

Hodges, David B. 43 years of age

of Muscle Shoals.

Charges: Theft of Property Valued Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 / Criminal Tresspass 2nd Degree / and others misc charges.

TAMATHA THOMPSON



Thompson, Tamatha M. 49 years of age

of Tuscumbia.

Charges: Theft of Property Valued Over $1,000 but under $10,000 / Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree / Possession of Methamphetamine / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia