SEX OFFENDER BACK IN JAIL

JOSEPH GATTMAN

TUSCUMBIA– A Colbert County sex offender is back in custody after violating regulations and failing to register with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.



Joseph Christopher Gattman, 38, was arrested by Muscle Shoals police, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to court records, Gattman was convicted of sexual assault in 2007 in Colbert County.