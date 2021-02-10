Salvation Army opens new Sheffield store

SHEFFIELD – The Salvation Army of the Shoals opens its new family store on Hatch Boulevard on Monday, Capt. Benjamin Deuel said.

The grand opening for the 4100 Hatch Blvd. location was 10 a.m. and the public was invited, Deuel said. The previous location at 500 S. Montgomery Ave. is now closed.



“We’ve got a nice, new beautiful store,” Deuel said. “There are a lot of new items out on the floor. This will be a great place to come and shop for yourself and your family while at same time making a difference in the lives of people in this community.”

Deuel said the new store features a drive-thru donation drop-off.

“So if anybody is looking for a place to drop off donations, they don’t have to get out of the car,” he said. “That’s another way people can give back.”