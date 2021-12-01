RED PAWN NOW OPEN IN MUSCLE SHOALS

RED PAWN NOW OPEN ON WOODWARD AVE.

Red Pawn has officially opened in Muscle Shoals! The pawnshop is not your typical pawnshop by any means. They offer services such as in-house custom jewelry and certified coin grading. This shop has items of all kinds that range from the finer things in life, to worksite necessities, to a vast range of collectibles. The store has a large display of jewelry, coins and many collectibles such as guitars, guns, knives, trading cards, comic books.

The owner, Robert Bradley, is a young entrepreneur at 26 years old, but don’t confuse his age for lack of experience or knowledge. He started his interest in history at a young age here in Muscle Shoals. He was fascinated by fossils, arrowheads and the many indications of Alabama’s rich history scattered about the state.

Eventually Robert moved to Colorado to learn more about gemology. He began cutting custom stones with turquoise exclusive to the southwest area and eventually began making custom jewelry. He would buy gold and stones from a nearby pawn shop. He made a good business relationship with the owner and eventually became manager of the shop, where all of his passions just seemed to line up for him.

A few years later, Robert moved back home and opened Red Pawn in Muscle Shoals. The shop is equipped with testing equipment for precious metals and gemstones. The shop sports a fully equipped jewelry bench. He is very passionate about artifacts and history and is able to identify almost any relic someone would bring in.

With the inviting atmosphere and so many things to spark anyone’s interest, it’s a great addition to the town. Even if it’s to just do a little show and tell, he loves to see what you have. Make sure not to skip out on making a visit to this gem!