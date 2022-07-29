POLICE RELEASE DETAILS OF SHOOTING AND APPREHENSION OF SUSPECT

FUQUA

On Friday, July 22, 2022, Samuel Brycin Fuqua, 26 of Muscle Shoals, was taken into custody and detained as a suspect in the shooting incident of a 22yr old female victim at 812 6th St in Muscle Shoals, AL. The events that lead to the detention of Samuel Fuqua are as follows:

On July 22, 2022 Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department were dispatch to 810 6th St. in reference to a female with a gunshot wound. Muscle Shoals Police Officers arrived on scene. Once the scene was deemed safe, Muscle Shoals Firemen, along with Keller EMS Personnel, began attending to a female victim with a single gunshot wound to the head. MSPD Detectives and Command Staff then arrived on scene to begin the investigation. The 22yr old victim was identified as Jalisa Lashea Box of Florence, Alabama.

Officers and Detectives learned of a domestic incident that took place inside and outside of the residence that lead to Samuel Fuqua shooting Jalisa Box, once in the head. Fuqua then left the scene in a vehicle and traveled to Murphy Oil Gas Station where he got out on foot. At that point Fuqua made his way to Sheffield, Alabama.

In coordination with the Sheffield Police Department, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and several members of the public, MSPD learned of Fuqua’s whereabouts in the city of Sheffield. The Sheffield Police Department acted quickly on information obtained from the public and apprehended Fuqua at a residence on 8th Ave in Sheffield. Samuel Fuqua was then taken into custody and transported to the Muscle Shoals Police Department without incident. At this time Muscle Shoals Police Department Detectives are working on obtaining a Warrant of Arrest for Samuel Brycin Fuqua for the charge of Attempted Murder with other charges to follow. Fuqua is currently being held at the Muscle Shoals Police Department pending the acquisition of the warrant.

Confirmed information obtained by the Muscle Shoals Police Department from medical personnel with Huntsville Hospital, list Jalisa Box as in Stable Condition and expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Box and her family.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department would like to thank the Sheffield Police Department, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and members of the public for their help with this investigation.