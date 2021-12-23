POLICE GIVE UPDATE ON FATAL FORKLIFT ACCIDENT

(SHOALSINSIDER) Muscle Shoals Police gave an update Wednesday morning on the fatal forklift accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Detectives say officers responded Saturday afternoon to an accident involving juveniles.

The juveniles were under the supervision of their parents and the incident occurred at the parent’s place of employment, in the area of 235 Boone Rd. Off of Reservation Road on the TVA Reservation in Muscle Shoals.

The two juveniles snuck away from their parents to play inside a warehouse and were able to locate a forklift. The older of the two children was operating a forklift when the younger child fell off.



After detectives conducted several interviews and processed the scene where the incident occurred, the incident has been ruled accidental by the Muscle Shoals Police Department.

The child’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy due to the age of the child.

The preliminary autopsy report conducted by that department supports the findings of the Muscle Shoals Police Department. The Department of Human Resources was contacted due to the nature of the accident.

The investigation is considered closed at this time. MSPD says this was a horrible tragedy and their condolences go out to the family.

Staff Reports