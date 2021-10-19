POLICE ARREST FLORENCE WOMAN FOR FELONY ASSAULT

KATIE ANN FITCH

FLORENCE– Police officers made an arrest early Sunday morning after receiving a domestic violence call.

According to Florence police, at around 5:13 Sunday morning, officers responded to 745 Meridian Street Apartments, to a domestic call involving a knife.



Officers located a man who had been stabbed in the arm.

He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

After an investigation, Katie Ann Fitch, 31, was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault in the second degree.

Both Fitch and the victim have reportedly been in a dating relationship for many years.

The victim’s injuries were serious. Fitch was incarcerated on a $30,000 bond which has been revoked since she was out on bond for a previous domestic assault that occurred back on June 19th of this year. She is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Jeff Roland – Editor in Chief