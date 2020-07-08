PETA ORGANIZATION OFFERS SANCTUARY FOR LEO III

FLORENCE – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has offered to provide an accredited sanctuary for Leo III following the death of Una.



Una, who along with Leo, had been in the George H. Carroll Habitat on the University of North Alabama campus since 2003, died on June 30.

That leaves Leo alone, and PETA has sent UNA President Kenneth D. Kitts a letter of condolence and offer of assistance in placing Leo in a sanctuary with other lions.

“PETA is eager to help Una’s brother live out the rest of his days in a vast habitat, with a chance to be surrounded by other lions,” said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation deputy general counsel for captive animal law enforcement. “Retiring Leo and ending the live-animal mascot program would show enormous respect for lions — something UNA could take pride in.”

Staff Reports

