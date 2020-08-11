Patterson Named Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

RON PATTERSON

FLORENCE, AL – Ron Patterson has been named the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of North Alabama. With this promotion, Patterson leads a new division on campus dedicated to furthering the University’s mission of being a diverse and inclusive institution.

“Mr. Patterson has a long history of leadership at UNA, having come to campus in 2016 to lead our Enrollment Management area and serving as the Chief Enrollment Officer and as the Assistant to the President for Diversity,” said UNA President Ken Kitts. “Creating this division, and having Ron as the vice president of it, will allow for growth and evolution of our mission as a regional institution that takes diversity, equity, and inclusion seriously.”

Patterson is a native of Corinth, Miss., having received his associates’ degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College, in Booneville, Miss. He earned his undergraduate degree from Martin Methodist College, in Pulaski, Tenn.; his Master’s degree from Marietta College, in Marietta, Ohio; and his education specialist degree from Arkansas State University, in Jonesboro, Ark. Patterson is pursuing his doctoral degree, with an emphasis in higher education.

“I am truly honored to serve as the inaugural Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion where commitment and focus on diversity and inclusive excellence is second to none,” Patterson said. “This is an important moment for the University. Our students come from many diverse backgrounds, adding to the richness of the UNA experience. We look forward to implementing the new Strategic Diversity and Inclusion plan and leading the efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion on our campus, locally, regionally, and beyond.”

Patterson and his wife, Jenny, live with their daughter, Olivia, and son, Braylon, in Florence.